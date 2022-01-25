Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

ORAN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,631. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orange by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Orange by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Orange by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

