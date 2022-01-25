Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Buys 15,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,808,018.24.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$42,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,450.00.

TSE OSK opened at C$4.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

