Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 806,014 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $15,507,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $11,899,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 835.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,166 shares during the period.

Shares of VWOB opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

