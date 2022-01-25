Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $29,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

BBAX stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.76.

