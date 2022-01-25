Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Invests $59,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,482,000.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

