Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

