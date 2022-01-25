Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 3,399 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 25.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 48.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $278.95 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.57 and a 200-day moving average of $356.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.