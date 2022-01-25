Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 4,536 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.71 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.