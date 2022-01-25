Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 883 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $199.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.23 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.