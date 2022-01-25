Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Takes $76,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

