Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $23.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,367,207 shares of company stock worth $79,407,147. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,272,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 1,834,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,115,473. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

