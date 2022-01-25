Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $582.56.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $504.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.65 and its 200 day moving average is $479.61. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

