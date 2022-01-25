Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Atlanticus worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atlanticus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $968.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $949,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,594 over the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

