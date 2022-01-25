Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ChampionX by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 629,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 3.21. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHX. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

