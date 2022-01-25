Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 3,901.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,996 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.32. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $639.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

