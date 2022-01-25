Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,592 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after buying an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Black Hills by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

