Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 19,230.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,151 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 22.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 71.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,889,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,944,000 after purchasing an additional 743,214 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.