Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 151,010 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 151,010 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

