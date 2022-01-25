Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Banc of California as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BANC opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

