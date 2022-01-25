Pangolin (PNG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $28.61 million and $1.81 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,446,806 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.