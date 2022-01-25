Par Pacific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 16,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,041% compared to the average volume of 770 call options.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $789,851.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 937,592 shares worth $14,382,522. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 100,441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $875.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

