Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paragon 28 stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paragon 28 (FNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.