Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Park National worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

PRK opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.