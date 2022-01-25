Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

PRK stock opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. Park National has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Park National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Park National by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Park National by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

