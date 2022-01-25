PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $48.35 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.39 or 0.00276833 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006545 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.01106221 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003540 BTC.

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

