Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,765 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $85,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Paysafe stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

