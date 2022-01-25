PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $187,353.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

