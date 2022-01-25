Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 7,875 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,488,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of CHPT opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

