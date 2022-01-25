Pearl River Capital LLC Has $306,000 Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

