Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $217,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

