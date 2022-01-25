Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $247,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

