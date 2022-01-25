Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

