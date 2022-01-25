Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 952 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $16,365,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,541,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 435,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.