Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

