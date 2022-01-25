Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.55) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 625 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.96) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.56).

LON PSON opened at GBX 620 ($8.36) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 608.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 693.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($12.26).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

