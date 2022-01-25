Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTON. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON opened at $29.71 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.