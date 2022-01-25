People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 124.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $162.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.91%.

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

