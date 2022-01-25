People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,322,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average is $188.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

