People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,544 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.