People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

MCHI opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.19 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.