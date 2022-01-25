PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $480.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PETS. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetMed Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 197.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 118.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

