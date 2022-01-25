Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PIPR opened at $150.57 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.98.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

