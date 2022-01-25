PIXEL Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $4,176.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,523.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.00793627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00250227 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00023546 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars.

