Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $234,300.00.

PLYA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 820,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,359 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

