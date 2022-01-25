PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Buys 26,000 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,446,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 991,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 190,006 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,187 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

