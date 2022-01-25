PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after acquiring an additional 146,865 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 302,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

MEC stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $243.20 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

