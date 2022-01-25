PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.