PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

