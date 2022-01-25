PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $53,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $70.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.