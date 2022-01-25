PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 78.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

NYSE HL opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.